Shooting stones force closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been halted for the last 13 hours due to intermittent shooting stones in Ramban district, officials said here on Friday.

An official said that shooting stones near Mehar, Panthyal and Cafeteria Morh stretch since yesterday evening have disrupted the traffic movement on the highway.

He said after clearance of debris and halting of shooting stones, traffic will resume.

Meanwhile, Traffic police advised drivers and commuters to travel with caution and after confirming the road status—(KNO)

