Haj forms available on HCoI’s official website from today

Srinagar: Haj 2023 forms will be available online free of cost from today onwards on the official website of Haj Committee of India (HCoI).

“Haj forms have been made available on the official website of HcOI: https://hajcommittee.gov.in/haf23,” HCoI Member, Er Aijaz Hussain told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). He said the forms are absolutely free of cost as already announced by the HCoI under its Haj policy 2023.

Er Aijaz said all the steps will be taken to provide as much as possible relief to the pilgrims performing Haj 2023. He said that under the Haj policy 2023, 25 Haj Embankment points will be set up across country to facilitate the pilgrims by all means. This year, as per the bilateral agreement between Government of India and Saudi Government, over 1,75000 pilgrims will perform the holy pilgrimage of Haj 2023. Pertinently, HCoI has already abolished the VIP quouta under which 5 to 10 persons were allowed to perform the pilgrimage. This year, there is no such quouta. Er Aijaz reiterated that this year, pilgrims above 70 years of age will be given priority.

He said HCoI is taking every step to make Haj 2023 cheaper with all possible best facilities available for the pilgrims visiting both holy cities of Makah and Madina—.

