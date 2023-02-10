Gulmarg to be Centre of Excellence for winter games soon: LG Manoj Sinha

Baramulla: Kickstarting the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games at famous ski-resort Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said Gulmarg is going to be the Centre of Excellence for the winter sports and efforts are on and soon “we will achieve the mission”

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural ceremony of 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg, LG Sinha said that every effort is being made to bring the skills of J&K youth who are affiliated with the sports on a display as Gulmarg will soon be the Center of Excellence for the winter games.

While congratulating the organizers for making efforts in conducting the mega event, the LG said that it is a proud movement for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “I convey my greetings to each member including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, High Altitude Warfare School Jawahar Institute of mountaineering, J&K Sports council and those associated with the event,” he said.

He said Gulmarg will celebrate the sporting excellence on snow covered slopes and will witness the contests of skill, courage and character of the athletes in as many as 11 disciplines. “We transform the sports tournament into reallly spectacular event at Gulmarg.”

He said that the second Khelo India was a huge success and today on the 3rd National winter Games event, the whole country is united, and the next five days are going to be great occasion to strive for the greatest victory to uphold the sportsmanship, equality, friendship and respect for the competitors.

“Sports is such a medium which can change everything and it will not change the athletes behavior but can change whole scenario of the world. Just after three months we are going to hold the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He also said Jammu and Kashmir tops the sports infrastructure in the whole country as “we have stadiums and play fields in every village.” “Our country was deprived of the soft power of sports from last 60 years but fortunately, the efforts of PM Modi paved the way and we are now at the stage of holding the mega sports events. PM Modi gave youth a Naya Asmaan and Naya Pankh,” he said.

The LG said that for the last 8-9 years the country has produced a number of sports heroes and its all because of PM Modi. “Sports can give a new birth to the sustainable development and Sports ministry left no stone unturned to make Jammu and Kashmir a Sports centre of country.”

The LG said J&K Sports Council is doing it’s best to promote the sports and have covered almost every district and every village.

“The budget for the Jammu and Kashmir’s sports sector is higher as compared to other states of the country. Maharashtra is known for the highest budget for education and youth sports and if we combine both we are just 48 crores away from that highest budgeting state,” the LG said.

The athletes are the role models for the youth across the country, we are looking for the young people to bring an honor to sports field and the country, he said—(KNO)

