Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000

Gaziantep (Turkiye): The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria rose to more than 15,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkiye’s disaster management agency said Thursday.

The agency said 12,391 people had been confirmed killed in Turkiye after Monday’s early morning earthquake and series of aftershocks, which brought down thousands of buildings in southeastern Turkiye.

On the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 people have been reported to have been killed.

Rescue workers continued to pull living people from the damaged homes but hope was starting to fade amid freezing temperatures more than three full days since the quake hit. (AP)

