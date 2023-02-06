Strengthen general security grid: ADGP to officers

Calls For Professional Approach In Counter Insurgency Operations

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday asked officers to adopt professional approach while dealing with counter insurgency operations.

The ADGP made the remarks while chairing a review meeting regarding security scenario, anti-militancy operations, law and order, anti-drug drive and other issues related to day-to-day policing at the conference hall of DPL Awantipora, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by DIG SKR Rayees Mohammed Bhat-IPS, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS, DIG CRPF D.P Upadhayay, SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousif-JKPS, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra-IPS and other senior officers of Police & CRPF.

“During the meeting, ADGP appreciated the efforts of Police for maintaining law & order in the Police district,” the spokesperson said, adding, “During the meeting, he took stock of the overall security situation and counter insurgency operations. He emphasised upon the officers to adopt a professional approach while dealing with counter insurgency operations.”

He also urged officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on ground, the spokesperson said. “He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the (militant) associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.”

ADGP also directed the officers to complete investigation of pending cases on priority. “He also laid stress on strengthening the police-public relations, service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of the general public,” the spokesperson added. (

