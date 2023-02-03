SED goes hi-tech: Launches App, portal for online attendance of employees

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has launched an online application and a portal to monitor online attendance of teachers and officers besides seeking feedback from the students.

According to a communication, the department has launched “JK Attendance App” for online attendance of teachers while a SAMIKSHA portal has been launched by the J&K Samagra Shiksha to seek online feedback of the students.

In this regard the department has decided to start the trial of the J&K Attendance App before the formal launch.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has written to all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to start the trial of the application in Zonal Offices and schools with cooperation of all heads of the schools.

Notably, the JK Attendance App will be used for online attendance of employees of school education department, to get real time attendance with respect to their exact location with time, enabled by Geo tagging, besides face recognition.

“SAMIKSHA-Portal will be used to get feedback of students for their teachers and school,” the communication reads.

“Before the formal Launch of these APP and portal, a trial run needs to be done, to fix any glitches and errors in the APP and Portal, so that the same may be rectified well in advance,” it reads.

The initiative has been taken to ensure proper monitoring in the Educational System across the UT of J&K.

“You are requested to kindly ensure full cooperation from School Heads and Zonal Education Officers during the trial run of the App and portals, so that the same may be replicated in all the Schools of the UT, in the coming days,” the communication reads—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print