Highway Closed, No Traffic Today: Officials

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained blocked since early Monday morning, mainly due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal, officials said.
A traffic department official here said the thoroughfare remained blocked for 16 hours and 13 minutes due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places.
“Tomorrow movement of all types of vehicles shall remain suspended on Jammu-Srinagar in view of snow accumulation in Banihal Sector and mudslides at several places on thoroughfare,” he said, adding, “People are advised not to take any journey on Jammu-Srinagar highway till the restoration work is completed.”
Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway have been already closed for this winter.
The Mughal road has been closed for vehicular movement vide District Magistrate Shopian’s order from January 5 in view of snow accumulation.
Also, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement vide Divisional Commissioner Ladakh UT’s order (no. 75) on January 6 in view of snow accumulation.
