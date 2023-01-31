Avalanche Warning For 10 Districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued avalanche warning for ten districts in upcoming 24 hours, amid prevailing inclement weather conditions.
The authority has warned of possible ‘High Danger Level’ avalanche above 2500 metres above sea-level over Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.
Avalanche with ‘Medium Danger Level’ is likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam and Ramban, reads the advisory.
Avalanche with ‘Low Danger Level’ is likely to occur above 1500 metres over Anantnag district.
“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas”, the advisory added.