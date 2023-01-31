All Flights Cancelled, Train Services Suspended

Srinagar: All flights to and from Kashmir were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather and moderate to heavy snowfall across the Valley, officials said.
The continuous snowfall reduced visibility to below 500 metres, leading to the cancellations of all the 68 scheduled flights at the Srinagar airport.
The snowfall started late Sunday night and was still continuing at many places.
Confirming it, Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that 68 flights were scheduled to operate today.
“All 68 flights were cancelled due to low visibility and continuous snowfall,” he said. All airlines will accommodate the passengers of the cancelled flights in the next available flight without any extra charges, he said.
“The option of the full refund without any deduction will also be available”.
He said that the surface was kept clean and clear of snow throughout the day despite continuous and heavy snowfall. However continuous snowfall and low visibility meant that no flight could operate.
Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal rail line were also suspended due to the inclement weather.
Srinagar: All flights to and from Kashmir were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather and moderate to heavy snowfall across the Valley, officials said.