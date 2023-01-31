KU, CUS Postpone All Exams Scheduled Today

Srinagar: Having deferred all examinations for today, Kashmir University and Cluster University Srinagar postponed all examinations scheduled for tomorrow (January 31) in view of snowfall.
“In view of continuous snowfall reported across Kashmir, all examinations of the University of Kashmir, scheduled to be held on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) are postponed,” Controller Examinations KU Dr Majid Zaman said in a statement, adding, “Fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later.”
Meanwhile all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled tomorrow have been postponed due to inclement weather, the varsity said in a notice. “Fresh dates for postponed papers shall be notified separately,” Controller of Examinations Cluster University Srinagar added. These varsities also postponed similar examinations scheduled today (January 30).
