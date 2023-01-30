On climate fast, Ladakh’s Sonam Wangchuk says ‘under house arrest’

Leh: A day ahead of his five-day climate fast came to a close, Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk claimed on Saturday that he had been placed under house arrest at his institute and denied entry by the police to Khardung La. Wangchuk also shared a copy of the bond handed to him by the Ladakh administration, asking him to not make any comments, statements, public speech, hold or participate in public assemblies or any activity related to the recent events in Leh district. The bond also asked him to restrict his fast within his personal premises. “I have announced a five-day climate fast to save and safeguard the Himalayas, the glaciers, Ladakh and its people under the sixth schedule of Article 244 of the Indian Constitution. I was initially told that the policemen are deployed for my safety