More Snowfall In Kashmir, Rains In Jammu

Srinagar: Rains and snow lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir as a fresh Western Disturbances affected J&K and adjoining areas this afternoon. The weather department said that widespread light to moderate snow in plains and rain (in Jammu) was expected on January 30.

A MeT official said moderate to heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches was likely under the influence of the weather system.

“Under the influence of (the weather) system, widespread light to moderate snow in plains/rain( in jmu) & moderate to heavy snowfall over middle reaches and higher reaches with heavy to very heavy over higher reaches of Pirpanjal, South Kashmir, Doda-Kistawar etc. most likely during tonight to tomorrow afternoon and gradual decrease thereafter (>75% chance),” he said.

On January 31, the MeT office said that cloudy weather with light snow/rain at isolated to scattered places was expected on January 31. “From 1st-4th February, partly cloudy weather is expected”.

He said that the weather system was likely to cause snow avalanche in the areas prone to them for few days and was also likely to affect Surface and Air transportation on Monday.

Regarding temperature, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 1.7°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 1.4°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against minus 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.7°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 1.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and it was above 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.6°C against 6.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 2.0°C (above normal by 2.2°C), Batote 4.0°C (above normal by 2.3°C), Katra 7.6°C (0.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.4°C (2.2°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.0°C and minus 10.6°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and ends tonight. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

