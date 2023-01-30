Besides Natural Beauty, Lot More To Enjoy In Kashmir: Modi

Pulwama: Prime Minister, Narinder Modi today spoke about Snow Cricket held at Syedabad, Pulwama, Kashmir in his Man Ki Baat.

In the programme, PM Modi said that apart from Snow capped mountains and natural beauty, there is much more to know and admire about Kashmir.

The PM said that in Syedabad, Pulwama of Kashmir the Snow Cricket was held in winter games. He said that Snow cricket is more entertaining, this makes it even more interesting that those games help to identify players who shall play for Team India in future.

The PM said that snow cricket is an extension of the Khelo India Movement. He hoped that those players will win medals for the nation in future and will wave Tricolor high.

He suggested to tourists, “Next time when you visit Kashmir, take your time to watch such programmes too”. That will make your trip more memorable, he said.

Sports activities across Pulwama have touched a new milestone with the provision of sports infrastructure in all Panchayats.

Pertinently, under the mission of play fields in each panchayat, land in Syedabad (Pastuna) Panchayat of Tral Sub Division was identified and Playfield was developed under MGNREGA in FY 2022-23, and the village witnessed a big tournament during this winter.

The Cricket match in Chilaikalan (chilling season across Kashmir) was held in Syedabad (Pastuna) on the smooth surface of Snow for the first time during this winter.

The sports theme of this winter game was Snow Cricket and was a local talent hunt in cricket. This is for the first time that youth were directly benefited by CSSs.

This facility not only fulfills the aspirations of Pulwama youth but also strengthens the vision of “Youth-led development” of Hon’ble PM*.

The Youth has reciprocated to the sports spirit and chennalised their achievements and energy on the platform of Khelo India. Now more youth are getting attracted to sports activities across Pulwama.

This is a positive and a vibrant change, and shall have far reaching and best results in coming times with youth getting engaged in sports which develops the competition and leadership qualities

Earlier, Prime Minister has also lauded the efforts made by Manzoor Ahmed Elahi, an entrepreneur from Ukhoo, Pulwama who is providing pencil slates to big firms of the country.

PM has also mentioned the efforts of two brothers namely Bashir Ahmed and Munir Ahmad who have set an example in the realm of self employment. Despite being highly educated both brothers started a vermicompost startup and supply organic manure to farmers at reasonable prices. The vermicompost startup is also a novelty in the Organic Agriculture produce.

People of Pulwama have expressed immense gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister by mentioning Pulwama multiple times in Mann Ki Baat for inspiring the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary in this context has said that Honorable Lieutenant Government administration is committed for constructive engagement and empowerment of youth of Pulwama.

