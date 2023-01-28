Restoration of democratic process, Statehood utmost priority in J&K: AICC MP Jairam Ramesh

Srinagar: Member of Parliament and General Secretary Incharge Communication, AICC, Jairam Ramesh Saturday said that the restoration of democratic process and Statehood are the utmost priority in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not about the alliance between the political parties. It has nothing to do with the elections and other related process. The yatra is meant to make a platform for 2024,” he said while addressing a news conference today at PCC headquarters in Srinagar.

He said that the security arrangements unlike yesterday were adequate. He further added that the restoration of democratic process and restoration of Statehood is the utmost priority at present.

Ramesh further said that of total 136 days, Rahul Gandhi led yatra marched 4080 kilometers in 116 days in which the people from different walks of the life participated and extended their support.

In J&K also, the yatra was held in five districts each in Jammu and Kashmir while a main and culmination function will be held on January 30 and flag hoisting ceremony will be done at PCC headquarters in Srinagar. He further said that the main function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here in Srinagar.

