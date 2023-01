Srinagar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday launched theme song of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Kashmiri language in Srinagar.

The theme song of the Yatra in Kashmiri language was launched during a press conference at PCC headquarters in Srinagar.

Congress General Secretary Incharge Communication Jairam Ramesh said the theme song has been launched in nine languages so far—(KNO)

