Gulmarg freezes after snowfall, rains continues in south Kashmir

Srinagar: While weather department forecast isolated to scattered light rain and snow in the next 24 hours, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a drop in minimum temperature on Thursday.

Also, light to moderate snowfall was recorded at several places of Kashmir — especially in the southern districts.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius — up from 0.0 degrees. Qazigund, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley, registered a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 1.7 degrees.

In Gulmarg, however, the minimum temperature nosedived to minus 10.4 degrees Celsius from minus 4.6 degrees the previous night. The mercury has not risen above sub-zero temperatures in the north Kashmir resort town for more than 36 hours. On Wednesday, it recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

While isolated to scattered light rain and snow are forecast, the MeT department said that mainly dry weather (80%) was expected on January 27-28 and light to moderate snow and rain likely from January 29th night -30 ( 60%).

Kashmir is currently in the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest weather period when chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent. Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with the 20-day ‘Chillai Khurd’ and the 10-day-long ‘Chillai Bachha’ following it.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print