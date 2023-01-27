Highway reopens

Jammu: Vehicular movement was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday after remaining shut for more than 24 hours due to shooting stones and landslides at Panthyal, officials said.

“Traffic has been restored on the national highway from both sides,” an official of the traffic control department said.

The official said that after stones and debris from landslides were removed from the road around 11 am, light motor vehicles were allowed to ply first.

The highway was closed due to shooting stones at Panthyal on Wednesday, which had also forced suspension of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ramban to Banihal towns.

“From 25-01-2023, 1700 hrs. to 26-01-2023, 1700 hrs. Jammu Srinagar NHW remained block for 17 hour 30 mins due to shooting stones/ mudslides at several places between Nashri and Banihal. C-N Tunnel closed for 43 mins by Tunnel authority, making the total blockage of 18 hours 13 mins. There was slow movement on NH-44 due to breakdown of 01 HMV between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel,” a traffic department official said.

He said that in view of Bharat Jodo yatra from Banihal towards Anantnag, tomorrow LMVs Passenger/Private cars shall be allowed: “ From Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar from 0900 hrs. to 1200 hrs.& from Doonipora, Bijbehara crossing towards Jammu only after the culmination of Bharat Jodo yatra, subject to fair weather and good road conditions.”

