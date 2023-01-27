‘Every drop of blood, tears will be avenged’

Jammu: “Every drop of blood and tears” shed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the “neighbouring” country will be avenged, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

In his address at the Republic Day function here, he also said that sustained efforts of security agencies have resulted in a marked decrease in militancy incidents and that security forces have intensified direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances it.

“I want to tell those involved in the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country that we will avenge every drop of blood and tears”, Sinha said.

“Today, I bow to the brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir police, army and central security forces, who displayed unmatched heroism and the spirit of sacrifice in defending the motherland”, he said.

On militancy, the LG said, 180 militants were neutralised last year and there has been a corresponding reduction of 55 percent in civilian killings and 58 percent in the killing of security forces.

“The security grid has been strengthened and anti-terror operations have been intensified through direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances terror,” he said.

“A befitting reply is being given to narco-terrorists and seizures and arrests in narco-terror cases have increased. During the ‘Back to Village’ programme, a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir campaign was organized in several identified panchayats. Those profiting from this vile business of death are to be blamed than those caught in the grip of drugs and the administration is determined to rehabilitate addicted youth”, he said.

