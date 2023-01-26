Security forces have intensified direct attacks on ecosystem that supports, finances terror: J-K LG

Jammu, Jan 26 Every drop of blood and tears” shed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country will be avenged, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

In his address at the Republic Day function here, he also said that sustained efforts of security agencies have resulted in a marked decrease in terror incidents and that security forces have intensified direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances terror.

“I want to tell those involved in the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country that we will avenge every drop of blood and tears”, Sinha said.

Four civilians were killed when terrorists opened fire at the houses of minority community members in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early this month.

Last week nine people were injured when two explosions rocked Jammu’s Narwal region.

He assured the families, who lost their loved ones, that the entire nation stands with them and concrete measures will be taken to ensure that the families of the bravehearts live a life of comfort and dignity. “Today, I bow to the brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir police, army and central security forces, who displayed unmatched heroism and the spirit of sacrifice in defending the motherland”, he said. On terrorism, the LG said, 180 terrorists were neutralised last year and there has been a corresponding reduction of 55 percent in civilian killings and 58 percent in the martyrdom of security forces.

“The security grid has been strengthened and anti-terror operations have been intensified through direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances terror,” he said.

“A befitting reply is being given to narco-terrorists and seizures and arrests in narco-terror cases have increased. During the ‘Back to Village’ programme, a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir campaign was organized in several identified panchayats. Those profiting from this vile business of death are to be blamed than those caught in the grip of drugs and the administration is determined to rehabilitate addicted youth”, he said.

