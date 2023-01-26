Bindaas’, daredevil cop: Slain J-K policeman awarded Shaurya Chak

Srinagar, Jan 26 He was ‘bindaas’, a daredevil cop who with a larger-than-life personality. Conferred with the Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh had eliminated a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Baramulla district before laying down his life.

Constable Sheikh, alias ‘Bindaas’, of Uri (in Baramulla) made the supreme sacrifice while neutralising three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants during a joint operation with the Army at Kreeri in the north Kashmir district on May 25 last year, officials said.

Sheikh has been conferred with the Shaurya Chakra — the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award — for his unparalleled courage.

Giving details of the incident, the officials said the police and the Army, acting on information regarding the movement of militants established joint special checkpoints at many places, including near Shrakwara-Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri.

When a group of militants travelling in a car noticed the police party, they started firing indiscriminately. The security personnel returned fire, leading to the deaths of three foreign militants.

However, Sheikh made the supreme sacrifice during the gunfire exchange, the officials said.

On October 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Sheikh’s family during his maiden visit to the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370.

Shah met Sheikh’s family and interacted with them. He also visited his graveyard and prayed for Sheikh.

Commenting on the award, Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said no salute was enough for a larger-than-life hero.

“No salute is enough for a hero who lived larger than life and whose sacrifice belittled death itself. Shaurya Chakra awarded to Shaheed CT Mudasir Sheikh alias Bindaas for showing exceptional bravery while neutralising three foreign militants. Salute to the braveheart,” he said in a tweet.

