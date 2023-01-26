Body of girl retrieved from river Jhelum after 26 days in Baramulla

Baramulla: Body of teenage girl who had jumped into the river Jhelum in Khanpora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on December 31, was retrieved after 26 days on Thursday.

An official said that the girl had jumped into river Jehlum near Khanpora bridge in Baramulla.

He said that following the incident, a massive search operation was launched, however, there was no trace of her.

The official said after 26 days her body was retrieved today near Veerwan area of the district.

He said after medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print