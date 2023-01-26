Mercury Drops After Snowfall, Rains In J&K; Minus 10.4°C In Gulmarg

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated to scattered light rain and snow in the next 24 hours, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a drop in minimum temperature on Thursday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C against last night’s 0.0°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 1.7°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was above 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.3°C against 10.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C (above normal by 1.4°C), Batote minus 0.5°C (below normal by 2.2°C), Katra 5.6°C (1.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 0.6°C (1.4°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 9.0°C and minus 8.1°C respectively, the official said.

While isolated to scattered light rain and snow are forecast, the MeT said that mainly dry weather (80%) was expected on January 27-28 and light to moderate snow and rain likely from January 29th night -30 ( 60%).

He said in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund received 20.0cm of snow, Pahalgam 40.7cm, Kokernag 35.0cm and Gulmarg 33.5cm. In the last few days, Gulmarg has received over 3ft of snowfall, he said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.(GNS)

