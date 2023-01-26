Republic Day: Several media persons felicitated at Bandipora

Hajin: Several media persons were awarded for their contribution in highlighting issues relating to people.

Kashmir Reader correspondent was awarded on Republic Day for his best social services and efforts for reaching the general public and highlighting their grievances.

Kashmir Reader correspondent Mir Gowhar was felicitated during the Republic Day functions held at Municipal Committee Hajin and SK Stadium Bandipora .

Ziyad Bhat Of Prime Post ,Sajid Rasool correspondent News 18 Urdu ,Bhat Zahoor of Gulistan News ,Prince Ayaz ,Bashir Ahmad Khan ,Umar Afzal, were awarded with Certificate of Excellence by district administration Bandipora for their outstanding performance in the field of media.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print