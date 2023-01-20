MD JKPCC reviews dev works in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Managing Director, JK Project Construction Corporation Limited, R K Shavan, conducted an exhaustive three day tour of Kashmir division to review status of major development works being executed in the region. He had a detailed assessment of progress on several ongoing works in Srinagar and Anantnag districts with the concerned Deputy General Managers. He issued directions to the concerned DGMs to further gear up the pace of works ensuring completion of vital projects within the stipulated time.
The MD also inspected development works being executed in Government Medical College Baramulla, Government Degree College, Boniyar with an estimated cost of Rs. 113.49 crore and Rs. 13.92 crore respectively. He was accompanied by concerned Deputy General Manager and other Engineering staff during the inspection who apprised him of progress on several ongoing works.
The MD also took stock of issues being faced by contractors like non-release of payments due to cash crunch. He later met with various deputations of contractors, stakeholders and officials of concerned departments and listened to their issues and concerns. Meanwhile, a delegation of JKPCC working women called on the MD and raised their grievances.