Dir Agri highlights importance of branding, marketing of medicinal, aromatic plants

SRINAGAR: The Divisional level orientation cum training programme on “Promotion of Medicinal and Aromatic plants cultivation in the UT of J&K” was on Thursday held at Agriculture complex Lalmandi, here.

Speaking to the inaugural session of training programme, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal marked the importance of medicinal and aromatic plants. He said there is a huge potential to grab in this sector.

The Director Agriculture said cultivation of the medicinal and aromatic plants on commercial lines, participation of educated youth in this allied wing could help in the socio-economic transformation of concerned farming families. Iqbal said that under the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors a multipronged project has been approved for the promotion of medicinal and aromatic plants cultivation in the UT of J&K.

He said the department has already taken the necessary steps for the promotion of medicinal and aromatic plants wherein the demonstration sessions are held with concerned farmer, agri-preneurs at departmental farms so that the modern technologies and interventions in the concerned areas could be imparted to the farmers in a comprehensive manner.

The Director Agriculture also highlighted the importance of branding and marketing of medicinal and aromatic plants. He said the capacity building for the implementation of different projects is also of utmost importance therefore the participants must go through all the details of the approved projects under holistic development document.

The programme was attended Joint Director Agriculture (Ext) Mohammad Syeed Peer, Joint Director Agriculture and Mushroom Tabassum Naz, Officers of Agriculture production department, Officers/ Scientists of SKUAST-K, KYKs and other allied departments.

