DGP unveils PWWA, J&K calendar for 2023

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh unveiled the Police Wives Welfare Association, Jammu and Kashmir Calendar for the year 2023 at Police Headquarters on Thursday.
ADGP Hqrs. PHQ, M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarters PHQ, B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ, Sarah Rizvi, AIG Welfare PHQ, Dr Abhishek Mahajan and other officers/officials were present on the occasion.
The calendar highlights the year 2022 achievements and activities of the J&K Police. It also enumerates the initiatives and various youth engagement schemes undertaken by the Police in 2022. Besides the achievements of different Police wings, it also highlights the work of the Police Public Schools, and Welfare Centres, as well. The welfare activities of the department for its personnel and SPOs, including their promotions have also been included in the calendar.