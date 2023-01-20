Nehru Yuva Kendra Pulwama organizes training on youth leadership, community dev at Pampore

PAMPORE: A three-day training programme on youth leadership and community development programme was kick-started in the Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute Galander Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. The programme was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Pulwama Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The opening day function was graced by Director Sericulture Research and Training Institute Pampore Dr Sardar Singh as chief guest along with Deputy Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Pulwama Mohammad Khalil Mir, Block Development Officer Pampore Mohammad Ashraf Mir and other dignitaries.

Around 40 youth from various areas of Pulwama district will receive training from resource persons from different government departments, programme organiser Irshad Ahmad Dar told Kashmir Reader.

Director SR&TI Pampore Dr Sardar Singh in his speech encouraged the participants for attending such a youth leadership and community development training programme for the overall development of the community. He appreciated the effort of NYK Pulwama in organizing such a youth leadership programme.

On the opening day, Irshad Ahmad Dar delivered a vote of thanks to the chief guests, guests and participants. “Actually today’s programme is about training for youth leadership and community development, this 3-day residential programme for 40 youth of different areas of Pulwama,” Deputy Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Pulwama Mohammad Khalil Mir told Kashmir Reader, adding that resource persons from various agencies will impart orientation training to them so that they will act as ambassadors to sensitized youth at village level about various government schemes.

He said that during the programme they will interact with one other, share experiences, overcome shyness and take part in participatory discussions. He said resource persons from Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, RDD, JKEDI, Health and other departments will talk in the training programme and hold question and answer sessions with the participants.

“Nehru Yuva Kendra has been organising a three-day training programme here at our Institute,” Director Sericulture Research and Training Institute Pampore Dr Sardar Singh told Kashmir Reader, adding that by virtue of this programme they will be able to interact with local youth.

“We will be able to know ideas of local youth and how we can develop entrepreneur ability among them,” he said, adding that scientists from their department will also take part in the technical sessions.

