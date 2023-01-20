Army constructs bridge for children in Boniyar

Srinagar: GhaggarHill, is a remote village in the far flung area of Boniyar Tehsil, Baramulla district. Villagers especially children and women, were facing challenges in crossing over the perennial Hapath Khai Nala, to reach their homes, due to lack of a bridge.
The Indian Army det at Paro, on receiving information about the challenges being faced by the locals, swung into action, to provide a temporary solution, PRO Defence Srinagar said in a statement.
The Chinar Warriors created a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge, using dead wood and military construction equipment. The temporary bridge, shall alleviate the challenges being faced by patients, children and pregnant ladies, in reaching their home across the perennial HapathKhaiNala, to Ghaggar Hill Village.
The Indian Army, in solidarity with the villagers, continues to pro-actively step in for humanitarian aid, at such remote far flung villages. Previously, the Indian Army had evacuated more than eleven ailing villagers, over the past one month, over sleet filled and snow covered roads, to the nearest Public Health Care Centre.
