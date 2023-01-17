Rajouri: 2 LeT operatives booked

Jammu: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives were on Monday chargesheeted in a case related to grenade attack on a house in Rajouri district in 2021, resulting in the killing of a minor boy and injuries to several others, an official said.

The chargesheet against the arrested accused, Altaf Hussain Shah of Draj village (Rajouri) and his Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK)-based associate Mohd Qasim alias Suleiman, was filed before the court of third additional sessions judge, Jammu, he said.

Qasim, originally a resident of Angrala village of Mahore in Reasi district, is absconding and his name cropped up during investigation of the case, exposing the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir and PaK.

Three-year-old Veer Singh was killed and six of his family members, including a woman, injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on the house of a BJP functionary at Khandli chowk in Rajouri on August 13, 2021.

The accused were chargesheeted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Shah and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district in July last year and later handed over to police.

Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

On December 30, Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against Shah, Qasim and two other LeT operatives in another case related to smuggling of arms and explosives by drones and recruitment of youth in the prescribed outfit to revive the terror ecosystem in different districts of Jammu region.

