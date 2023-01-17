10 JKAS officers shifted

Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered transfer of ten JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to two separate government orders, Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy. Muzaffer Ahmad Sheikh, JKAS, BDO, Devsar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

“Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Collector Land Acquisition Special Army (Budgam & Srinagar) will look after the routine work of Sub-Registrar, Budgam in addition to his own duties,” reads the order.

Sheraz Ahmad, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, Commissioner Panchayat, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Panchayat, Rajouri, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, till further orders,” the order said.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, against an available vacancy. He has been also asked to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, till further orders.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar Badyal, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner (North), Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Manisha, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue in the Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, against an available vacancy Mr. Natyapal Singh, Assistant Information Officer in the office of Joint Director, Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Public Relation Officer, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

