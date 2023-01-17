Jmu-Sgr Highway Remains Shut For 4 Hours, Reopens

Banihal/Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic for nearly four hours on Monday due to a landslide in Ramban district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, an official said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the world, was blocked by the landslide at Pantiyal area.

An iron tunnel setup at this point to facilitate traffic in the wake of stone shooting was also damaged, they said.

There have been incidents of shooting stones in other areas in Ramban section, they said.

Hundreds of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and Light motor vehicles (LMVs) were stranded at different points of the highway due to the closure and were allowed after men and machinery, cleared the area.

“The highway remained blocked for 03 hours 57 minutes due to shooting stones and damage of steel Tunnel at Panthyal. There was slow movement on highway due to breakdown of three HMVS between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel,” a traffic department official said here.

He said subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa tomorrow. “TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”

