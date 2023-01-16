People’s Participation Must For Effective Project Implementation: LG

Says Perpetrators Nehind Rajouri Incidents Will Have To Pay A ‘Heavy Price’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha called for people’s participation for “effective implementation” of projects on the ground.

In this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, he also paid tributes to the civilians killed in the Rajouri attack.

“My tributes to civilians killed in the attack in Rajouri. Perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price for their heinous action. Concrete measures are being taken to ensure the families live a life of dignity. The whole nation stands united in its fight against (militancy)”, said the Lt Governor.

“We have entered in a New Year united in step and united in resolve. We have triumphed over several challenges & achieved new milestones in several sectors of the economy in 2022. The new initiatives have helped fulfill the aspirations of the common man,” the Lt Governor said.

Today, he said, the goal before all is clear. “With active public participation, we are treading the path of rapid, inclusive, equitable and sustainable development of Jammu Kashmir. People’s Participation needed for effective implementation of projects on the ground,” added the Lt Governor.

Sharing inspiring stories of the citizens selflessly serving the humanity, the Lt Governor said that the enlightened citizens like Dr. Udesh Pal Sharma & Jaspreet Singh from Poonch have given enviable strength and self-confidence to the society. They are earning the trust and goodwill of people through their hard work, he added.

The Lt Governor made special mention of women change-makers who are driving socio-economic change in the society.

Women are key drivers of social transformation. Smt Jagmohan Kaur, Sarpanch of Rajouri’s Sangpur Panchayat, is inspiring people of her area with her incredible work and quest for social change on the ground, the Lt Governor noted.

We also must draw inspiration from Smt Jamruda and Smt Zeenat of Kupwara who are shining examples of Nari Shakti and empowering others economically and socially, added the Lt Governor.

While highlighting the important role being played by the youth of Jammu & Kashmir for social transformation, the Lt Governor appreciated the work of Budgam’s Zahid Hussain and Aqib Baba for establishing a library for the underprivileged students and shaping the future of the young generation.

Compassion is the key for social development. More enlightened people in the society must come forward and strengthen the efforts of the administration towards public welfare, the Lt Governor said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthen the rural economy and encouraging progressive farmers and agripreneurs to usher in a new era of new age agriculture in the UT, the Lt Governor mentioned about Arun Sharma from Kothri village, Ramban. ‘He is a symbol of true grit, through his experiment in farming, Arun is motivating farmer communities of adjoining areas to aim high’, he added.

Referring to the suggestion received from Pooja Raina and Mohammad Sadiq Poswal from Jammu regarding an Integrated policy to mitigate problem of water logging in urban areas, the Lt Governor said, the administration has worked out seven action plans for all the cities of Jammu & Kashmir for addressing road and sewer related problems.

He also requested the citizens to report any issues related to encroachment on roads creating obstructions in water flow and sewer connectivity or water logging in their locality to the respective helpline number for appropriate action.

Responding to the suggestion of starting a campaign for Agro and Social Forestry by Majeed Naikoo from Anantnag, the Lt Governor highlighted various endeavours of the government which have been successful in protecting the natural resources and making tree plantation a mass movement.

The Lt Governor further shared the suggestions received from Rashid Chowdhary from Poonch & Basheer Ahmed from Srinagar; Jammu’s Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal and Srinagar’s Ghulam Mohiuddin pertaining to rejuvenation and treatment of water bodies and urban drains, smart citizens for making city smarter and an integrated plan for promoting the poultry sector and directed the concerned departments to take appropriate action on the valuable inputs by the citizens.

The Lt Governor also extended Republic Day greetings in advance and urged all to introspect on the duties & responsibilities towards the nation, fulfill the resolve of equality & social justice and make Jammu Kashmir and India better, prosperous and safer.

