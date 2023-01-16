Implement NEP-2020 In Letter and Spirit: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated renovated Ambedkar Basic Primary Pathshala, Zamania, Ghazipur virtually today.

The project was sanctioned in 2018 under AAI’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion via virtual mode, the Lt Governor called upon the teachers and students to make education a driving force for the economy of the future.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the NEP-2020 is implemented in letter and spirit. The historical reform through NEP has the potential to transform the country into an equitable knowledge society”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the country has successfully created an equitable society ensuring that Dalits, Tribals do not feel economically deprived and they receive full benefits of growing economy.

“India has achieved great success in the fields of trade, economy, education, science, technology, art, culture and sports. Even the poorest of the poor has developed this self-confidence that he can not only dream but can also make it come true”, the Lt Governor noted.

The Lt Governor said, the welfare society that has been created under the leadership of Hon’ble PM is unparalleled and it captures people’s heightened self-confidence, rooted in our impressive achievements in many fields. He highlighted the achievements of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Swachh Abhiyan, Saubhagya, Ujjwala, PMAY which have benefitted a large section of society.

Under Stand-Up India, Rs 5300 crore has been given directly to the accounts of the deprived sections to make them self-reliant, the Lt Governor added further.

The Lt Governor said women empowerment and farmer welfare has been going on for decades but only the Prime Minister has truly empowered them and brought them to the center of the financial system. Jan Dhan accounts of more than 45 crore people have been opened, 29 crore people have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and 10 crore households have been given LPG gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the massive work done for the welfare of small and marginal farmers under PM Fasal BimaYojna, PM Kisan and for the deprived sections of the society under PMAY, Scholarships for backward, dalit, tribal sections.

Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, 70% of those small and marginal farmers have been covered who come from the deprived sections of the society. Preserving the basic spirit of social equality, under PM Kisan, 63% of such farmers are being helped who belongs to the deprived sections of the society, he said

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 60% houses have been given to the deprived sections of the society, 60% scholarship is being given to backward, dalit, tribal sections and out of 35 crore beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana, 18 crore beneficiaries are from the deprived sections of the society, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, this is the best example of balanced development with sensitivity. Till date India had not seen a bigger example of social justice and social equality, as it is being done under dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM.

The Lt Governor also observed that in the last eight years, under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the development journey of Purvanchal is giving new strength to India’s progress. Be it highway construction, rural roads, new trains, new flyovers, new hospitals, Purvanchal is now competing with other parts of the country in terms of development, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted that in J&K projects pending for decades are now being completed.

While only 3500 MW of electricity was generated in 72 years, we are setting up projects to double the capacity in just 5 years. In Jammu and Kashmir earlier 8000-9000 projects were completed. However, more than 50,000 projects were completed last year, he added.

It is the priority of the government to empower those who are lagging behind in development. It is our biggest duty to think unitedly as to how India will achieve the status of global leader while fulfilling the aspirations of the people, the Lt Governor said.

Underlining that we have become the fifth largest economy of the world leaving behind England, the Lt Governor said, in the Amrit Kaal Khand, we must aspire and put combined efforts for becoming the third largest economy of the World.

We are third in Startups globally and many unicorns are emerging from India now. Under the guidance of Hon’ble PM, we are moving towards becoming a global power restoring our age-old glory and pride in the world, said the Lt Governor.

Prabhunath Singh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of the State Backward Commission; Dr. Sangeeta Balwant, Former Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Sh. Bhanu Pratap Singh, District President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Ghazipur; Smt. Alka Rai, Former MLA; Smt. Aryama Sanyal, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi; Sh. Sanjeev Gupta, Patron, All India Backward Dalit Association; Sh Munna Ram, Principal, Ambedkar Basic Primary Pathshala and large number of people were present on the occasion.

