Poonch: Injured 9-year-old boy dies

Jammu: A 9-year-old boy, who was injured in mysterious firing in Surankote area of Poonch district yesterday, died at Government Medical College Jammu on Thursday.

Sources said that the boy identified as Afran Ahmed son of Mohammad Sharief of Sangla Tehsil was shifted to GMC Jammu from GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment. However he succumbed to the grievous wounds.

SHO Surankote Rajveer Singh confirmed about the death of the minor. He said police has already registered a case (FIR No. 10/2023) under relevant section of law and further investigations are underway.

The boy was injured near his residence while two other persons, heading to pay obeisance at a shrine had miraculous escape in the incident. (GNS)

