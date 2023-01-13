Avalanche warning issued in 10 districts of J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of heavy snowfall since morning.

Official said that avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres of Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts and avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours,” the communication reads.

It also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas—(KNO)

