Highway Open, Flight Op Resumes After Morning Delays

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu highway, only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside valley, remained through for traffic, while the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for traffic, officials said.
“Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic”, they said.
Also, there was some delay in the flight operations at Srinagar airport here due to low visibility. However, the operations took place in the afternoon after the visibility improved.
