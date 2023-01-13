Amit Shah To Visit Rajouri, Chair Security Meeting Today

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Rajouri district on Friday to review the ground situation days after twin attacks left seven people dead. The Home Minister will visit the spot where the attacks happened and meet the family members of civilians who were killed in the incidents.

Shah will also meet top officials from Jammu and Kashmir administration and the security establishment. He may meet some delegations at Raj Bhavan in Jammu as well.

On January 2, attackers opened fire on three houses of a minority community in Dangri area in Rajouri district, killing five civilians and injuring six. On the very next day, two children were killed and six people injured in an IED explosion near the house of one of the victims in Dangri village.

The home minister will land in Jammu at 11.15 am and take the chopper from Jammu to Rajouri at 11.30am. He will arrive in Rajouri at 12 noon and then visit Dhangri to inspect the spot of attacks and interact with the families of victims.

Shah will return to Jammu at 1.30 pm. Later, he will chair a meeting of officials from the civil administration and security establishment at Raj Bhavan, Jammu at 2pm. He may also meet some delegations and leave for Delhi around 4pm.

Last month, the home minister chaired a meeting with the Jammu BJP leadership, in which they had flagged issues relating to security and administration.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, the Director General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, the chief of the Intelligence Bureau and RAW as well MHA officials.

The CRPF has deployed additional troops in Rajouri Poonch region and started training Village Defence Committees amid fresh intelligence inputs about militant threats. There is a huge cry from the minority community over the security in their areas in border districts after the attacks.

