Govt ‘sensitive’ to KPs employees issues: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha met a delegation of All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir at Raj Bhawan earlier today.
The delegation apprised the Lt Governor about various concerning issues of employees of minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in Kashmir division. The members submitted a detailed memorandum regarding the grievances faced by the employees.
The members of the delegation also expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for taking various measures for the welfare of the employees from minority community.
The Lt Governor reiterated the government’s commitment towards ensuring a safe and secure environment for the minority employees posted in Kashmir division and assured them of continuous support. “We are sensitive to the issues of employees of minority communities and committed to resolve their grievances on priority, he added.
