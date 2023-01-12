Your voice is India’s voice; your priorities are India’s priorities: PM Modi to countries of Global South

New Delh: The world is in a state of crisis and the developing countries should come together to redesign global political and financial governance that can remove inequalities and enlarge opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a virtual summit of leaders of the Global South hosted by India.

In his remarks at the opening session of the two-day Voice of Global South Summit, Modi referred to pressing global challenges such as food and energy security triggered by the Ukraine conflict, terrorism and the climate change and said the developing countries are feeling the impact of the situation though they were not responsible for it.

“We have turned the page on another difficult year, that saw war, conflict, terrorism and geo-political tensions, rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, climate-change driven natural disasters, and lasting economic impact of the Covid pandemic,” he said.

