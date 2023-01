Srinagar: A rusty live grenade was recovered near MT ground DPL in Poonch district on thursday, officials said.

Officials sources said that the explosive was found near MT ground DPL this afternoon.

“Soon after a joint team of police and army reached to the spot and destroyed it (grenade) later on”, they said.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

