Case for Global South-sensitive model of globalisation becoming stronger: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the case for a Global South-sensitive model of globalisation is becoming stronger by the day and India stands for a shift from self-centred globalisation to one that is human-centred.

Addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Session at the Voice of Global South Summit, Jaishankar said the conference was conceived as a platform for developing countries to share their concerns, perspectives and priorities.

India clearly sees that the key concerns of the developing world are not being captured in G20 debates and discussions, he added.

