JCO Among 3 Soldiers Slip To Death In Snow-Bound Macchil

LG, Others Pay Tributes

Srinagar: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two soldiers were killed as they slipped and fell into a gorge along a narrow snow track on Line of Control in Macchil sector or north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence ministry spokesperson in a statement said that the bodies of the trio were recovered after a night-long operation.

“A routine operational task was undertaken on January 10 at about 5:30 PM in (Macchil) Sector, along a narrow winter track,” he said, adding, “While moving towards the forward post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to slipping of one JCO and two (soldiers) into a deep gorge.”

Immediately, he said, a search and rescue operation was launched by troops from the nearest post. “Inspite of adverse weather condition and rough terrain, sustained efforts of the search party led to the recovery of mortal remains of the three brave soldiers today morning between 04:15 to 04:45 AM.”

The JCO, identified as Parshotam Kumar, was 43-year-old and had joined the Army in 1996, the spokesperson said. He belonged to Village Majua Uttami, Post Raika, Tehsil, Bishnah, District Jammu in J & K. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Another soldier, late Havildar Amrik Singh, was 31-year-old and had joined the Army in 2001. He belonged to Village Mandwara, Post Marwari, Tehsil Ghanari, District Una in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and one son.

The third soldier, late Amit Sharma was 23-year-old and had joined the Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Talasi Khurd, Post Kirwin, Tehsil Hamirpur, District Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his mother.

He said the mortal remains of the three soldiers will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. “In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Congress tributes to the three army personnel.

“I salute the resolute courage of our braveheart army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the Machil sector, Kupwara. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs. Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Congress Ravinder Sharma also expressed grief over the death of the soldiers in the “unfortunate accident”.

“We offer glowing tributes to the slain soldiers and express our sympathies with the bereaved families,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print