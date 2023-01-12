Centre cracks down on 6 YouTube channels for ‘spreading fake news’

New Delhi: The government has cracked down on six YouTube channels that were found to be spreading fake news to its nearly 20 lakh subscribers, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said these six channels were working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information and their videos had over 51 crore views.

The YouTube channels were found to be spreading fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament, and the functioning of the government, the statement said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print