Pampore woman’s death: Police crack case within 24 hours, arrest deceased’s brother-in-law

Bilal Habib

PAMPORE: Police on Tuesday solved a blind murder case by arresting the accused person involved in the murder of his sister in law in Pampore within 24 hours. The investigation team was led by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore Muneer Ahmad.

A police spokesperson in a statement issued here said that on January 8, 2023, at around 6:30 pm, police received information that a female body identified as Rozi Jaan, wife of Muzafar Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Kadlabal Pampore, aged about 40 years, was brought to SDH Pampore by family members (in-laws).

“Since the cause of her death prima facie appeared to be suspicious, police after completion of medico legal procedure initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC to ascertain cause of death,’ he said, adding, “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, a special investigating team was constituted by SSP Awantipora Mohammad Yousuf under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and investigation was promptly set into motion.”

During the course of investigation, several family members including the husband of the deceased were called for questioning, a police official told Kashmir Reader, adding that during the questioning of some of the relatives of the deceased, the special investigating team zeroed in on Altaf Ahmed Ganie, the brother-in-law of the deceased, for further questioning.

“After sustained questioning, he (Altaf) confessed about his involvement in the murder of his sister-in-law and disclosed that since his sister-in-law was alone at home, he took advantage of her loneliness and tried to exploit her sexually; however the deceased strongly resisted to this and raised hue and cry,” the official said.

The accused further disclosed that although he firstly tried to pacify her but when she continuously called for help, this frustrated the accused who later strangulated her to death and thereafter fled away from the spot, he said.

During further course of investigation, it also came to fore that at around 5 pm, the 11-year-old daughter of the deceased came back to her home and after seeing her mother apparently dead, she called for help. “Thereafter some of the neighbours including the accused came and took the lady to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.

The accused Altaf Ahmad Ganie, 44, son of the late Shaban Ganie, is a driver by profession who is unmarried and is living separately in the same house, police said, adding that he was accompanying when the dead body was taken to the hospital so that no one would suspect his involvement in the murder.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pampore and the accused has been arrested, the official said, adding that the investigation of the case is going on.

The community members have hailed the efforts of police for cracking the case withing 24 hours.

Police also assured the relatives and the family members of the deceased that the investigation of the case shall be conducted on priority in a professional manner.

