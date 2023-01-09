Bijbehara woman’s death triggers protest at MCCH Anantnag

Anantnag: Death of 40-year-old woman from Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has triggered protest at Maternity and Child Care hospital in the district as family has alleged medical negligence even as authorities said investigation has been taken up.

Family members of Shabnum Farooq from Nanil area and married in Bijbehara said that they had taken her to MCCH Anantnag as she was scheduled to get operated today.

They said they informed the doctors that she has developed some reaction due to an injection and despite that doctors given her an injection.

“Giving the injection despite knowing about reaction is negligence and she died in no time,” they alleged.

Soon after her death, her family members and relatives staged protest and demanded investigation in this regard.

Meanwhile, an official of the hospital said the patient was just given a test dose and due to anaphylaxis she had a massive reaction and she died.

”The injection is in vial and just a test dose was given and it happens in rarest of rare cases that patient collapses even after test dose and it seems the same has happened with this patient,” he said.

He added that have to give test dose so as to find whether they can give injection to patient or not.

“Soon after the test dose patient started vomiting and suddenly collapsed. We have started proper investigation in this regard. Whosoever will be found involved in any kind of negligence will be dealt with strictly as per law,” he said—(KNO)

