Mirwaiz barred from 176 consecutive Friday prayers: Anjuman

Moulvi Altaf Hussain Shah appointed as Naib Imam-i- Jummah

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar express serious concern over the fact that the minbar-o-mihrab (pulpit) of the largest place of worship and spiritual guidance in Kashmir — the historical Central Jama Masjid Srinagar — have been silent for the past three and a half years because the authorities have imposed unjustified and unlawful restrictions on Anjuman chief and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and his peaceful activities since August 5, 2019.

The Anjuman in a statement said that due to his “illegal and arbitrary” detention, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir is unable to perform his religious duties and responsibilities of preaching the divine message of Qur’an and Sunnah and reforming society which is facing a plethora of challenges in the form of rising social evils.

Today is the 176th consecutive Friday when Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir was neither allowed to perform his official responsibilities and important duty of Friday prayer and delivering sermon at the Jama Masjid Srinagar nor have been restrictions on him lifted, the Auqaf said.

“Due to this un-Islamic behavior of the authorities, a large number of people, who come to the Central Jama Masjid Srinagar to perform Friday prayers and benefit from the insightful sermons of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, have to return deeply disappointed due to the absence of their beloved leader, which is highly regrettable and condemnable. Such behaviour of the authorities is unacceptable for them in every way,” it said.

Meanwhile, Jama Masjid’s octogenarian Imam and Khateeb, Moulana Ahmad Saeed Naqshbandi has also expressed deep regret over the continued detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir and his absence from the historical grand mosque. Imam Hai Moulana Ahmed Saeed Naqshbandi during his sermon today announced the decision of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar that Moulvi Altaf Hussain Shah will perform the duties of Deputy Imam (Naib Imam-i-Jummah) on Fridays in his absence.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print