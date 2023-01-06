Endeavours Academy Pampore felicitates scholarship toppers

Tehsildar Pampore holds session with students

PAMPORE: Endeavours Academy Pampore organised a guest lecture for its students and also felicitated meritorious students who had topped the scholarship test held in December.

The chief guest lecture was delivered by Tehsildar Pampore Zuber Ahmad Bhat who felicitated meritorious students of the scholarship. He encouraged young students to follow their dreams and work hard towards achieving their goals. He spoke at length and shared his journey of qualifying for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKKAS).

Aiman Jan of Class 10th from the academy lauded the academy management for organising such an event. “These events give a real insight into life and provide ample exposure to the students,” she said, adding that these events encourage students to go to the zenith in order to achieve their goals.

She also appreciated the management for conducting scholarship tests which would help meritorious students to lead without being a burden on parents.

Adil Bhat, Head of Endeavours Academy, told Kashmir Reader that the academy conducted the scholarship test for 8th, 9th and 10th classes in December 2022 and today felicitated those who topped the test.

“Those who topped the scholarship test would get a 100 percent tuition fee waiver for the year,” he said, adding that Endeavours Academy had resolved to take quality education to all.

Adil said that the academy has taken an initiative in which eminent people from different walks of life would be invited and share their knowledge and experiences so that the students develop confidence and could compete with students outside Jammu and Kashmir

“We would be inviting people from different professions in order to give exposure to the students so that they can excel in their life and achieve their dreams with the least hurdles,” he said, adding that the session conducted by the academy was just an example of that.

He thanked Tehsildar Pampore for honouring the invitation and felicitating the deserving students.

Revenue official Ayaz Ahmad and members of the Academy were also present on the occasion. As many as 80 students participated in the Scholarship Test from 8th, 9th and 10th. Raika Riyaz, Shakira Jan and Faheem Mushtaq bagged 1st positions in 10th, 9th and 8th respectively.

