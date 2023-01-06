All programs offered by IGNOU including PG in Environmental Science, studies are duly recognized by UGC, says Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz

Srinagar: A day after School Education Department clarified that the Postgraduate degrees in science stream obtained via distance mode won’t be considered valid, IGNOU regional center Srinagar Friday defied it saying that all the Degrees, Diplomas, and Certificates are duly recognized by UGC.

Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar said, “All the programs offered by IGNOU including the MSCENV are duly recognized by UGC and in terms of the decision taken by UGC in its 550th meeting.”

Dar said, “The UGC has exempted IGNOU from applicability of UGC (Open and Distance Learning programs and Online Programs) Regulations, 2020 from academic session 2020-2021 and onwards.”

“Further, all the Degrees, Diplomas, and Certificates awarded by IGNOU are recognized by all the member institutions of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and are at par with the corresponding Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates issued by all Indian or Deemed Universities or Institutions,” he said.

The regional director further said that IGNOU offers two programs in Environmental studies viz Masters of Science in Environmental and Master of Arts in Environmental Studies.

“The Masters of Science program is having lab course of 4-credits in first three semesters and dissertation or project of 8-credit course in fourth semester as compulsory courses to complete the degree,” he said.

Dar said, “The news regarding questioning the validity of Degree obtained in Masters of Science from IGNOU by some newspapers is factually wrong, incorrect and misleading.”

A day before the School Education Department said that Post Graduate degrees obtained through distance mode in Science Stream would not be considered valid for seniority and promotion purposes—(KNO)

