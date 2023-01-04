Rajouri: Victims Cremated Amid Tight Security

Rajouri/Jammu: The mortal remains of six people including two minor cousins who were killed in twin incidents in Rajouri district were given a tearful and emotional farewell as they were cremated at their native place on Tuesday.

Hundreds of sobbing mourners – relatives, friends and neighbours – queued up with flowers and wreaths to pay their last respects to the mortal remains at the government higher second school, where the bodies were kept for the night.

Amid slogans by people who took out processions, the bodies were brought to the cremation ground for last rites.

The bodies of four-year-old Vihan Sharma, 16-year-old Samiksha Sharma, Satish Kumar (45), Deepak Kumar (23), Pritam Lal (57) and Shishu Pal (32) were cremated in six pyres lined up at Dhangri cremation ground.

The cremation took place amid tight security arrangements. Security has been beefed up in and around Rajouri city and adjoining areas, officials said.

Cordon and search operations are on to track down terrorists involved in the killings, they said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina, ADGP Mukesh Singh and divisional commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar took part in the cremation besides army officers and district administration officials. They laid wreath at the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the departed persons. (With inputs from PTI)

