Speeding Car Hits 3 Persons in Anantnag; 1 Dies, 2 Injured

Srinagar: A person died and two others were injured after a speeding car hit the trio at Buchoo Kokernag area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They said that an Alto-800 bearing number JK03K 3465 hit and injured three persons at Buchoo Kokernag. The injured trio was evacuated from the spot to District Hospital Anantnag, where the doctors declared one among them as brought dead on arrival.

Identifying the deceased as Abdul Majeed Dar, son of Ghulam Qadir Dar and the injured as Shamim Ahmed Malik, son of Gul Malik and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Malik, son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik, all residents of Buchoo Kokernag, the officials said a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print